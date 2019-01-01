Merger Mines Corp is the developer and user of laser for mining. The company's design and manufacture of high tech, a laser that incorporates the use of robotics and highly sophisticated computer programs to achieve utmost production from mines. It uses high optical power output lasers to cut or spall ore-bearing material from the host rock. The company has interest in approximately 600 acres of unpatented mining properties. Its unpatented mining claims include Shoshone county.