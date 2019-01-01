QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Merger Mines Corp is the developer and user of laser for mining. The company's design and manufacture of high tech, a laser that incorporates the use of robotics and highly sophisticated computer programs to achieve utmost production from mines. It uses high optical power output lasers to cut or spall ore-bearing material from the host rock. The company has interest in approximately 600 acres of unpatented mining properties. Its unpatented mining claims include Shoshone county.

Analyst Ratings

Merger Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merger Mines (MERG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merger Mines (OTCPK: MERG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merger Mines's (MERG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merger Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Merger Mines (MERG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Merger Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Merger Mines (MERG)?

A

The stock price for Merger Mines (OTCPK: MERG) is $5 last updated Fri May 22 2020 19:12:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Merger Mines (MERG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merger Mines.

Q

When is Merger Mines (OTCPK:MERG) reporting earnings?

A

Merger Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merger Mines (MERG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merger Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Merger Mines (MERG) operate in?

A

Merger Mines is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.