Cantor Fitzgerald: MercadoLibre reported quarterly revenues and EBIT above Street estimates by 3% and 2%, respectively, Mathivanan said in a note. Total GMV (gross merchandise value) growth of 37% year-on-year (ex-FX) came in higher than Street expectations, "driven by further acceleration in Brazil GMV," he added.

"On the Fintech side, acquiring TPV grew +40% y/y ex-FX while credit portfolio growth accelerated nicely to +90% y/y," the analyst wrote. Both MercadoLibre's ecommerce and fintech businesses have "several tailwinds," which should help the company deliver strong revenue growth, which strategic growth investments may keep margins volatile in the near term, he further stated.

BTIG: "While the market may still need to calibrate its expectations for MELI’s level of investment, the degree these investments are paying off leaves us confident the creation of shareholder value is there," Fong wrote in a note. The company's GMV was about $800 million above consensus, about twice the beat achieved in the previous quarter, he added.

MercadoLibre's fintech TPV (total payment volume) rose to $84 billion, topping consensus by $5 billion, the analyst stated. While these strong results led to revenues of $8.8 billion, topping consensus of $8.5 billion, higher investments led to an operating income miss, he further said.

MELI Price Action: Shares of MercadoLibre had declined by 7.64% to $1,775 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

