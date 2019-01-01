ñol

Magic Empire Global
(NASDAQ:MEGL)
$6.27
1.11[21.51%]
At close: Sep 14
$6.58
0.3100[4.94%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day Range5.02 - 7.3552 Wk Range4.83 - 249.94Open / Close5.08 / 6.27Float / Outstanding7.4M / 20M
Vol / Avg.12.9M / 8.3MMkt Cap125.4MP/E512.6950d Avg. Price16.26
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.4MEPS-

Magic Empire Global Stock (NASDAQ:MEGL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Magic Empire Global

No Data

Magic Empire Global Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Magic Empire Global (MEGL)?
A

There is no price target for Magic Empire Global

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Magic Empire Global (MEGL)?
A

There is no analyst for Magic Empire Global

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Magic Empire Global (MEGL)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Magic Empire Global

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Magic Empire Global (MEGL) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Magic Empire Global

