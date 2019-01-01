Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Trxade Health
Trxade Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Trxade Health (NASDAQ: MEDS) was reported by EF Hutton on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting MEDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 188.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Trxade Health (NASDAQ: MEDS) was provided by EF Hutton, and Trxade Health initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Trxade Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Trxade Health was filed on December 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Trxade Health (MEDS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.50. The current price Trxade Health (MEDS) is trading at is $1.56, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.