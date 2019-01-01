Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$3.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.2M
Earnings History
Trxade Health Questions & Answers
When is Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) reporting earnings?
Trxade Health (MEDS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Trxade Health’s (NASDAQ:MEDS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
