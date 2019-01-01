QQQ
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd has a license to operate McDonald's fast-food restaurants in Japan. The company owns and operates more than 1,000 restaurants and franchises more than 2,000 restaurants. Roughly three-quarters of McDonald's Holdings Japan's revenue is from sales at the fast-food restaurants that it owns and operates. Most remaining revenue consists of royalties from its franchisees. McDonald's Holdings Japan pays royalties to McDonald's based on sales at its owned and franchised restaurants.

McDonald's Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McDonald's Holdings (MDNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McDonald's Holdings (OTCPK: MDNDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are McDonald's Holdings's (MDNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for McDonald's Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for McDonald's Holdings (MDNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for McDonald's Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for McDonald's Holdings (MDNDF)?

A

The stock price for McDonald's Holdings (OTCPK: MDNDF) is $43.09 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 15:19:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does McDonald's Holdings (MDNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for McDonald's Holdings.

Q

When is McDonald's Holdings (OTCPK:MDNDF) reporting earnings?

A

McDonald's Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is McDonald's Holdings (MDNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McDonald's Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does McDonald's Holdings (MDNDF) operate in?

A

McDonald's Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.