McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd has a license to operate McDonald's fast-food restaurants in Japan. The company owns and operates more than 1,000 restaurants and franchises more than 2,000 restaurants. Roughly three-quarters of McDonald's Holdings Japan's revenue is from sales at the fast-food restaurants that it owns and operates. Most remaining revenue consists of royalties from its franchisees. McDonald's Holdings Japan pays royalties to McDonald's based on sales at its owned and franchised restaurants.