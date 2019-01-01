QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medgroup Inc is a multi-specialty health care provider and serves the community with treating injuries and illness. Its facilities have diagnostic testing in computerized ROM, muscle testing, x-ray, EMG/NCV, EKG, laboratory and pharmacy.

Medgroup Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medgroup (MDGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medgroup (OTCEM: MDGP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medgroup's (MDGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medgroup.

Q

What is the target price for Medgroup (MDGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medgroup

Q

Current Stock Price for Medgroup (MDGP)?

A

The stock price for Medgroup (OTCEM: MDGP) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 13:49:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medgroup (MDGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medgroup.

Q

When is Medgroup (OTCEM:MDGP) reporting earnings?

A

Medgroup does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medgroup (MDGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medgroup.

Q

What sector and industry does Medgroup (MDGP) operate in?

A

Medgroup is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.