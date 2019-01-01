QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Melco International Development Ltd together with its subsidiaries is a developer, owner and operator of international network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. Its operating segments include Casino and Hospitality segment, and Others. The Casino and Hospitality segment comprises operation of casino and provision of hospitality through Melco Resorts and ICR Group. The Others segment comprises other gaming, leisure and entertainment, and property investments. The company's operations are mainly located in Macau, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from Macau.

Melco Intl Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Melco Intl Dev (MDEVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Melco Intl Dev (OTCPK: MDEVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Melco Intl Dev's (MDEVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Melco Intl Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Melco Intl Dev (MDEVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Melco Intl Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Melco Intl Dev (MDEVY)?

A

The stock price for Melco Intl Dev (OTCPK: MDEVY) is $6.04 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 16:12:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Melco Intl Dev (MDEVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melco Intl Dev.

Q

When is Melco Intl Dev (OTCPK:MDEVY) reporting earnings?

A

Melco Intl Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Melco Intl Dev (MDEVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Melco Intl Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Melco Intl Dev (MDEVY) operate in?

A

Melco Intl Dev is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.