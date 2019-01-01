Macmahon Holdings Ltd is an Australian company providing mining services to clients throughout Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. Its complete mining services range from mine development to materials delivery, including design, construction, and on-site services. Macmahon manages mines for mining companies, across a variety of base and precious metals and commodities. Its segments are Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. It provides a complete set of mining services which includes surface and underground mining, civil and rehabilitation services, equipment maintenance, rentals, and management.