QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.1K
Div / Yield
0/3.60%
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
257.5M
Payout Ratio
38.24
Open
-
P/E
9.73
EPS
0
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Macmahon Holdings Ltd is an Australian company providing mining services to clients throughout Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. Its complete mining services range from mine development to materials delivery, including design, construction, and on-site services. Macmahon manages mines for mining companies, across a variety of base and precious metals and commodities. Its segments are Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. It provides a complete set of mining services which includes surface and underground mining, civil and rehabilitation services, equipment maintenance, rentals, and management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macmahon Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macmahon Holdings (MCHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macmahon Holdings (OTCPK: MCHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macmahon Holdings's (MCHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macmahon Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Macmahon Holdings (MCHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macmahon Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Macmahon Holdings (MCHHF)?

A

The stock price for Macmahon Holdings (OTCPK: MCHHF) is $0.1195 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:17:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Macmahon Holdings (MCHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macmahon Holdings.

Q

When is Macmahon Holdings (OTCPK:MCHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Macmahon Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macmahon Holdings (MCHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macmahon Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Macmahon Holdings (MCHHF) operate in?

A

Macmahon Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.