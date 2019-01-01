QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
2.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MCX Technologies Corp is focused on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The company derives revenue from consulting and professional services provided through the Collective Experience, including strategy consulting, digital marketing, data science and process optimization. Its services and products are expected to be designed to help organizations improve customer experiences, increase customer loyalty, reduce costs and increase revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MCX Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MCX Technologies (MCCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MCX Technologies (OTCPK: MCCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MCX Technologies's (MCCX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MCX Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for MCX Technologies (MCCX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MCX Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for MCX Technologies (MCCX)?

A

The stock price for MCX Technologies (OTCPK: MCCX) is $0.1247 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:53:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MCX Technologies (MCCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MCX Technologies.

Q

When is MCX Technologies (OTCPK:MCCX) reporting earnings?

A

MCX Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MCX Technologies (MCCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MCX Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does MCX Technologies (MCCX) operate in?

A

MCX Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.