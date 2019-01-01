QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 0.73
Mkt Cap
18.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
28.2M
Outstanding
McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies used for making up threaded connections in the oil and gas industry. The company is engaged in the design, production, and distribution of capital equipment used in both off-shore and land drilling markets to handle makeup and measure tubular products, such as casing. It offers products such as specialized hydraulic power tongs, dies, and inserts, make or break torque equipment, and computerized torque turn monitoring systems. In addition, the company also repairs, maintain, and calibrate as well as rent capital equipment.

McCoy Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McCoy Global (MCCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McCoy Global (OTCPK: MCCRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are McCoy Global's (MCCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for McCoy Global.

Q

What is the target price for McCoy Global (MCCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for McCoy Global

Q

Current Stock Price for McCoy Global (MCCRF)?

A

The stock price for McCoy Global (OTCPK: MCCRF) is $0.6707 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:26:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does McCoy Global (MCCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for McCoy Global.

Q

When is McCoy Global (OTCPK:MCCRF) reporting earnings?

A

McCoy Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is McCoy Global (MCCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McCoy Global.

Q

What sector and industry does McCoy Global (MCCRF) operate in?

A

McCoy Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.