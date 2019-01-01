McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies used for making up threaded connections in the oil and gas industry. The company is engaged in the design, production, and distribution of capital equipment used in both off-shore and land drilling markets to handle makeup and measure tubular products, such as casing. It offers products such as specialized hydraulic power tongs, dies, and inserts, make or break torque equipment, and computerized torque turn monitoring systems. In addition, the company also repairs, maintain, and calibrate as well as rent capital equipment.