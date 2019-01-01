ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Mountain Commerce Bancorp
(OTCQX:MCBI)
29.00
00
At close: May 31
31.00
2.00[6.90%]
PreMarket: 9:18AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.75 - 31.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.8K
Mkt Cap182.3M
P/E7.8
50d Avg. Price29.82
Div / Yield0.6/2.07%
Payout Ratio14.78
EPS0.72
Total Float-

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTC:MCBI), Dividends

Mountain Commerce Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mountain Commerce Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain Commerce Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX:MCBI)?
A

Mountain Commerce Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.