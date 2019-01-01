Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTC:MCBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting MCBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Mountain Commerce Bancorp initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mountain Commerce Bancorp was filed on June 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $31.00. The current price Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) is trading at is $28.70, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
