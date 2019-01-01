ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Masco
(NYSE:MAS)
56.73
-1.11[-1.92%]
At close: May 31
56.69
-0.0400[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:54PM EDT
Day High/Low56.03 - 57.38
52 Week High/Low48.78 - 71.06
Open / Close56.95 / 56.69
Float / Outstanding207.6M / 235.9M
Vol / Avg.3M / 2.5M
Mkt Cap13.4B
P/E25.2
50d Avg. Price53.21
Div / Yield1.12/1.98%
Payout Ratio43.78
EPS0.98
Total Float207.6M

Masco (NYSE:MAS), Dividends

Masco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Masco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.05%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Masco Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Masco (MAS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Masco. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on June 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Masco (MAS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Masco ($MAS) will be on June 13, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Masco (MAS) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Masco (MAS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Masco (MAS) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for Masco (NYSE:MAS)?
A

Masco has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Masco (MAS) was $0.28 and was paid out next on June 13, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.