Marriott Intl
(NASDAQ:MAR)
171.58
-0.98[-0.57%]
At close: May 31
171.77
0.1900[0.11%]
After Hours: 5:45PM EDT
Day High/Low168.33 - 172.89
52 Week High/Low127.23 - 195.9
Open / Close171.05 / 171.58
Float / Outstanding287.6M / 327.3M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap56.2B
P/E38.04
50d Avg. Price171.39
Div / Yield1.2/0.70%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.15
Total Float287.6M

Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR), Dividends

Marriott Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marriott Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.69%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Marriott Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Marriott Intl (MAR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marriott Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Marriott Intl (MAR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Marriott Intl ($MAR) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Marriott Intl (MAR) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Marriott Intl (MAR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Marriott Intl (MAR) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR)?
A

Marriott Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marriott Intl (MAR) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

