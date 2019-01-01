Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR), Dividends

Marriott Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marriott Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Marriott Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 30, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Marriott Intl ($MAR) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Marriott Intl (MAR) shares by May 16, 2022
The next dividend for Marriott Intl (MAR) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.30
Marriott Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marriott Intl (MAR) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.