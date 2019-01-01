Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.890
Quarterly Revenue
$675.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$675.5M
Earnings History
Mantech Intl Questions & Answers
When is Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) reporting earnings?
Mantech Intl (MANT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
What were Mantech Intl’s (NASDAQ:MANT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $413.7M, which missed the estimate of $418.6M.
