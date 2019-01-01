Marks & Spencer Group (OTC:MAKSY), Dividends

Marks & Spencer Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marks & Spencer Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Marks & Spencer Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on January 18, 2013.
There are no upcoming dividends for Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSY). The last dividend payout was on January 18, 2013 and was $0.18
There are no upcoming dividends for Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on January 18, 2013
Marks & Spencer Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSY) was $0.18 and was paid out next on January 18, 2013.
Browse dividends on all stocks.