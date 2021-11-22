 Skip to main content

Apollo Global Examined Bid For Marks & Spencer: Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 7:38am   Comments
  • Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) reportedly examined a buyout of U.K.'s Marks & Spencer Group PLC (OTC: MAKSF) (OTC: MAKSY), Reuters reported.
  • The New York-based company considers the purchase a bargain, as the group's shares are weighed down by the impact of the COVID-19 and the market failing to attribute enough value to Ocado Group PLC (OTC: OCDDY) venture, the report added.
  • Apollo unsuccessfully bid for supermarket chain Asda, acquired by private equity firm TDR and the Issa brothers last year for £6.8 billion.
  • Price Action: APO shares closed lower by 0.60% at $74.95 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks

