Michael Anthony (OTC:MAJJ), Dividends

Michael Anthony issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Michael Anthony generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Michael Anthony. The last dividend paid out to investors was $350.00 on December 15, 2010.
There are no upcoming dividends for Michael Anthony (MAJJ). The last dividend payout was on December 15, 2010 and was $350.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Michael Anthony (MAJJ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $350.00 on December 15, 2010
Michael Anthony has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Michael Anthony (MAJJ) was $350.00 and was paid out next on December 15, 2010.
Browse dividends on all stocks.