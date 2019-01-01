ñol

Michael Anthony
(OTCEM:MAJJ)
1900.00
00
At close: Jan 20

Michael Anthony (OTC:MAJJ), Dividends

Michael Anthony issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Michael Anthony generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 30, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Michael Anthony Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Michael Anthony (MAJJ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Michael Anthony. The last dividend paid out to investors was $350.00 on December 15, 2010.

Q
What date did I need to own Michael Anthony (MAJJ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Michael Anthony (MAJJ). The last dividend payout was on December 15, 2010 and was $350.00

Q
How much per share is the next Michael Anthony (MAJJ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Michael Anthony (MAJJ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $350.00 on December 15, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Michael Anthony (OTCEM:MAJJ)?
A

Michael Anthony has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Michael Anthony (MAJJ) was $350.00 and was paid out next on December 15, 2010.

