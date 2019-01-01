QQQ
Michael Anthony Jewelers is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of affordable branded fine jewelry in the United States. It sells its jewelry directly to jewelry chain stores, discount stores, department stores, and wholesalers. The company products include Rolex, Diamonds, Engagement and Wedding Rings, Necklaces of Gold, Sterling and Gemstone, Bracelets, Earrings, and others.

Michael Anthony Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Michael Anthony (MAJJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Michael Anthony (OTCEM: MAJJ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Michael Anthony's (MAJJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Michael Anthony.

Q

What is the target price for Michael Anthony (MAJJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Michael Anthony

Q

Current Stock Price for Michael Anthony (MAJJ)?

A

The stock price for Michael Anthony (OTCEM: MAJJ) is $1900 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 16:33:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Michael Anthony (MAJJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $350.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2010.

Q

When is Michael Anthony (OTCEM:MAJJ) reporting earnings?

A

Michael Anthony does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Michael Anthony (MAJJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Michael Anthony.

Q

What sector and industry does Michael Anthony (MAJJ) operate in?

A

Michael Anthony is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.