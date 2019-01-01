QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.1 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
37.5K/105.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
13.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
10.75
EPS
0
Shares
64.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Mace Security International Inc operates in a single segment of Personal Safety and Security, which sells its products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company sells its products under the Mace Brand. Some of its products include Stun Guns, Home defense Kit, Personal Alarms, Pepper Sprays, Pepper Guns, Pepper Gel, and Other self-defense products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mace Security Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mace Security Intl (MACE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mace Security Intl (OTCQX: MACE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mace Security Intl's (MACE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mace Security Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Mace Security Intl (MACE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mace Security Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Mace Security Intl (MACE)?

A

The stock price for Mace Security Intl (OTCQX: MACE) is $0.21295 last updated Today at 2:33:18 PM.

Q

Does Mace Security Intl (MACE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mace Security Intl.

Q

When is Mace Security Intl (OTCQX:MACE) reporting earnings?

A

Mace Security Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mace Security Intl (MACE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mace Security Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Mace Security Intl (MACE) operate in?

A

Mace Security Intl is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.