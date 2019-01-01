Mace Security International Inc operates in a single segment of Personal Safety and Security, which sells its products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company sells its products under the Mace Brand. Some of its products include Stun Guns, Home defense Kit, Personal Alarms, Pepper Sprays, Pepper Guns, Pepper Gel, and Other self-defense products.