Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors' housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other. LTC business division consists of consists of 35 LTC residences in the Province of Ontario, eight seniors' living residences located in the Province of British Columbia and the LTC management services business. Retirement segment includes 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business. The group derives majority of revenue from LTC segment.