Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors' housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other. LTC business division consists of consists of 35 LTC residences in the Province of Ontario, eight seniors' living residences located in the Province of British Columbia and the LTC management services business. Retirement segment includes 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business. The group derives majority of revenue from LTC segment.

Sienna Senior Living Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK: LWSCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sienna Senior Living's (LWSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sienna Senior Living.

Q

What is the target price for Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sienna Senior Living

Q

Current Stock Price for Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF)?

A

The stock price for Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK: LWSCF) is $12.043 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:01:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sienna Senior Living.

Q

When is Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Sienna Senior Living does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sienna Senior Living.

Q

What sector and industry does Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF) operate in?

A

Sienna Senior Living is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.