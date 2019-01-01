LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 10
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$32.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$32.9M
Earnings History
LiveOne Questions & Answers
When is LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) reporting earnings?
LiveOne (LVO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $-0.12.
What were LiveOne’s (NASDAQ:LVO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $21.9M, which beat the estimate of $21.2M.
