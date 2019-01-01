Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF (ARCA:LUXX), Quotes and News Summary

|Open23.390
|Close23.137
|Vol / Avg.2.144K / 1.034K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range23.137 - 23.400
|52 Wk Range22.580 - 26.300
Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUXX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open23.390
|Close23.137
|Vol / Avg.2.144K / 1.034K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range23.137 - 23.400
|52 Wk Range22.580 - 26.300
You can purchase shares of Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUXX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF.
There is no analysis for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF
The stock price for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUXX) is $24.58 last updated Today at September 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF.
Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill S&P Global Luxury ETF.
