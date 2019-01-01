ñol

Lumos Pharma
(NASDAQ:LUMO)
7.50
-0.35[-4.46%]
At close: May 31
8.9457
1.4457[19.28%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low7.49 - 7.94
52 Week High/Low6.15 - 12.05
Open / Close7.8 / 7.67
Float / Outstanding6M / 8.4M
Vol / Avg.4.5K / 13.6K
Mkt Cap62.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.92
Total Float6M

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lumos Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.920

Quarterly Revenue

$111K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$111K

Earnings Recap

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lumos Pharma missed estimated earnings by 3.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.89.

Revenue was up $111.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Lumos Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) reporting earnings?
A

Lumos Pharma (LUMO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which beat the estimate of $-0.82.

Q
What were Lumos Pharma’s (NASDAQ:LUMO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $21K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

