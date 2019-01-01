Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lumos Pharma missed estimated earnings by 3.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.89.

Revenue was up $111.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.