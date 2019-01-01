Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting LUMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 274.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Lumos Pharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lumos Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lumos Pharma was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lumos Pharma (LUMO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $28.00. The current price Lumos Pharma (LUMO) is trading at is $7.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
