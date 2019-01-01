Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$189K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$189K
Earnings History
Lucid Diagnostics Questions & Answers
When is Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) reporting earnings?
Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which beat the estimate of $-0.32.
What were Lucid Diagnostics’s (NASDAQ:LUCD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $200K, which beat the estimate of $90K.
