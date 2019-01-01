QQQ
Lotus Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the development of interests in exploration and development projects in the resource industry in Australia and Malawi. Its operates in two geographical and business segments, that is Africa (Uranium) and Australia (Minerals). It holds an interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project located in northern Malawi, 52km west (by road) of the provincial town of Karonga and 12km south of the main road that connects Karonga with the township of Chitipa to the west, and Hylea Cobalt Project is located over units of the western side of the Lachlan Orogen.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lotus Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lotus Resources (LTSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lotus Resources (OTCQB: LTSRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lotus Resources's (LTSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lotus Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Lotus Resources (LTSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lotus Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Lotus Resources (LTSRF)?

A

The stock price for Lotus Resources (OTCQB: LTSRF) is $0.17475 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:23:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lotus Resources (LTSRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lotus Resources.

Q

When is Lotus Resources (OTCQB:LTSRF) reporting earnings?

A

Lotus Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lotus Resources (LTSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lotus Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Lotus Resources (LTSRF) operate in?

A

Lotus Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.