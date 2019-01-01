QQQ
Logistec Corp provides specialized cargo handling and other services to a wide variety of marine, industrial and municipal customers. It has cargo handling facilities in the ports across North America, and offers marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. The company is widely diversified on the basis of cargo type and port location with a balance between import and export activities. The company is organized and operate in two industry segments: Marine services, and Environmental services. The Marine Services Segment which is the key revenue generating segment provides cargo handling and other services to marine and industrial customers. It has a business presence in Canada and the US.

Logistec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logistec (LTKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logistec (OTCPK: LTKBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Logistec's (LTKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logistec.

Q

What is the target price for Logistec (LTKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logistec

Q

Current Stock Price for Logistec (LTKBF)?

A

The stock price for Logistec (OTCPK: LTKBF) is $31.2053 last updated Thu Apr 08 2021 15:27:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logistec (LTKBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Logistec (OTCPK:LTKBF) reporting earnings?

A

Logistec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logistec (LTKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logistec.

Q

What sector and industry does Logistec (LTKBF) operate in?

A

Logistec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.