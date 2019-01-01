Logistec Corp provides specialized cargo handling and other services to a wide variety of marine, industrial and municipal customers. It has cargo handling facilities in the ports across North America, and offers marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. The company is widely diversified on the basis of cargo type and port location with a balance between import and export activities. The company is organized and operate in two industry segments: Marine services, and Environmental services. The Marine Services Segment which is the key revenue generating segment provides cargo handling and other services to marine and industrial customers. It has a business presence in Canada and the US.