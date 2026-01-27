Stride (LRN) Stock Soars On Strong Q2 Earnings

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) shares are soaring in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Stride stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is LRN stock up today?

Q2 Revenue, EPS Top Estimates

Q2 Revenue: $631.26 million, versus estimates of $627.94 million

$631.26 million, versus estimates of $627.94 million Q2 Adjusted EPS: $2.50, versus estimates of $2.08

Second-quarter enrollments were 248,500, up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Of the total average enrollments, 111,500 were Career Learning enrollments, up 17.6% year-over-year. Revenue per enrollment came in at $2,437 in the quarter, up 1.8% compared to $2,395 in the prior year's quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $16 million in the quarter. Stride ended the period with $676 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Stride Issues Strong Forward Guidance

Stride expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $615 million to $645 million versus estimates of $613.63 million. The company also affirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion versus estimates of $2.51 billion.

Stride’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. ET.

Stride Shares Surge In After-Hours

LRN Price Action: Stride shares were up 14.03% in after-hours, trading at $82.59 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com