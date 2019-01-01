La Rosa Holdings Corp
La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for La Rosa Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of La Rosa Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
LRHCLa Rosa Holdings Corp. Common01/10/20241,02134,6341
LRHCLa Rosa Holdings Corp. Common12/27/202311,119115,9981
LRHCLa Rosa Holdings Corp. Common12/11/202320,605449,3181
LRHCLa Rosa Holdings Corp. Common11/27/202314,62958,7961
LRHCLa Rosa Holdings Corp. Common11/09/202313,636149,9961
LRHCLa Rosa Holdings Corp. Common10/24/2023123110,6831

