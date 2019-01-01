La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC), Short Interest Report

|Open1.480
|Close1.480
|Vol / Avg.381.000 / 139.486K
|Mkt Cap17.513M
|Day Range1.480 - 1.480
|52 Wk Range0.900 - 5.530
Short interest for La Rosa Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of La Rosa Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
|LRHC
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. Common
|01/10/2024
|—
|—
|1,021
|34,634
|1
|Get Alert
|LRHC
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. Common
|12/27/2023
|—
|—
|11,119
|115,998
|1
|Get Alert
|LRHC
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. Common
|12/11/2023
|—
|—
|20,605
|449,318
|1
|Get Alert
|LRHC
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. Common
|11/27/2023
|—
|—
|14,629
|58,796
|1
|Get Alert
|LRHC
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. Common
|11/09/2023
|—
|—
|13,636
|149,996
|1
|Get Alert
|LRHC
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. Common
|10/24/2023
|—
|—
|123
|110,683
|1
|Get Alert
Looking for the most shorted stocks?