La Rosa Holdings Corp
(NASDAQ:LRHC)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

La Rosa Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:LRHC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

La Rosa Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of La Rosa Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC)?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Q

What were La Rosa Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for La Rosa Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved