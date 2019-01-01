QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Luminar Media Group Inc is a development stage company.

Luminar Media Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luminar Media Group (LRGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luminar Media Group (OTCPK: LRGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Luminar Media Group's (LRGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luminar Media Group.

Q

What is the target price for Luminar Media Group (LRGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luminar Media Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Luminar Media Group (LRGR)?

A

The stock price for Luminar Media Group (OTCPK: LRGR) is $0.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:47:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luminar Media Group (LRGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luminar Media Group.

Q

When is Luminar Media Group (OTCPK:LRGR) reporting earnings?

A

Luminar Media Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luminar Media Group (LRGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luminar Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Luminar Media Group (LRGR) operate in?

A

Luminar Media Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.