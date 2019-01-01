QQQ
LQwD FinTech Corp is developing software, which enables the setup of nodes and payment channels on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The Lightning Network is a layer two technology that dramatically improves bitcoin's scalability, transaction fees, and settlement times.

LQwD FinTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LQwD FinTech (LQWDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LQwD FinTech (OTCQB: LQWDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LQwD FinTech's (LQWDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LQwD FinTech.

Q

What is the target price for LQwD FinTech (LQWDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LQwD FinTech

Q

Current Stock Price for LQwD FinTech (LQWDF)?

A

The stock price for LQwD FinTech (OTCQB: LQWDF) is $0.18688 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:24:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LQwD FinTech (LQWDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LQwD FinTech.

Q

When is LQwD FinTech (OTCQB:LQWDF) reporting earnings?

A

LQwD FinTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LQwD FinTech (LQWDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LQwD FinTech.

Q

What sector and industry does LQwD FinTech (LQWDF) operate in?

A

LQwD FinTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.