There is no Press for this Ticker
Laurent-Perrier is a French company which is active in the production and sale of champagne. The company's products are sold under four main brands namely LaurentPerrier, Salon, Delamotte, and Champagne de Castellane. It exports its products through specialized distribution channels such as cafes, hotels and restaurants, wine merchants, and direct sales. The company has organized its business into three different types of entity i.e. champagne houses including Champagne Laurent Perrier and Champagne de Castellane; distribution subsidiaries or subsidiaries or branches in France and several foreign markets and vineyards, held either directly by through real-estate companies. The company generates its revenue through wholesale sales to distributors and agents and retail sales.

Laurent-Perrier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laurent-Perrier (LPRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laurent-Perrier (OTCGM: LPRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laurent-Perrier's (LPRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laurent-Perrier.

Q

What is the target price for Laurent-Perrier (LPRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laurent-Perrier

Q

Current Stock Price for Laurent-Perrier (LPRRF)?

A

The stock price for Laurent-Perrier (OTCGM: LPRRF) is $118.7 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laurent-Perrier (LPRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laurent-Perrier.

Q

When is Laurent-Perrier (OTCGM:LPRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Laurent-Perrier does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laurent-Perrier (LPRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laurent-Perrier.

Q

What sector and industry does Laurent-Perrier (LPRRF) operate in?

A

Laurent-Perrier is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.