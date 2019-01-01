QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
4.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
157.9M
Outstanding
Lupaka Gold Corp is a Canada based exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties.

Lupaka Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lupaka Gold (LPKGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lupaka Gold (OTCPK: LPKGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lupaka Gold's (LPKGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lupaka Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Lupaka Gold (LPKGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lupaka Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Lupaka Gold (LPKGF)?

A

The stock price for Lupaka Gold (OTCPK: LPKGF) is $0.0284 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lupaka Gold (LPKGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lupaka Gold.

Q

When is Lupaka Gold (OTCPK:LPKGF) reporting earnings?

A

Lupaka Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lupaka Gold (LPKGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lupaka Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Lupaka Gold (LPKGF) operate in?

A

Lupaka Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.