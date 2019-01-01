Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Lipocine Questions & Answers
When is Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) reporting earnings?
Lipocine (LPCN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.02.
What were Lipocine’s (NASDAQ:LPCN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $900.9M.
