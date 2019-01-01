Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lipocine
The latest price target for Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting LPCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 297.28% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Lipocine maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lipocine, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lipocine was filed on August 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lipocine (LPCN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $3.50. The current price Lipocine (LPCN) is trading at is $0.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
