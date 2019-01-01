QQQ
PeerLogix Inc is an advertising technology and data accumulation company. It provides a set of data to digital advertisers, recording and entertainment studios, and others, based on consumer preferences, consumer trends to determine viewership and listenership of media. The company provides data licensing services to marketers, publishers, and networks. It focuses on capturing and enhancing the data demographically and packages it for agencies. The company manages four kinds of data Music catalog, movie catalog, television catalog, video gaming, and e-books.

PeerLogix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PeerLogix (LOGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PeerLogix (OTCEM: LOGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PeerLogix's (LOGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PeerLogix.

Q

What is the target price for PeerLogix (LOGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PeerLogix

Q

Current Stock Price for PeerLogix (LOGX)?

A

The stock price for PeerLogix (OTCEM: LOGX) is $0.000353 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 19:04:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PeerLogix (LOGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PeerLogix.

Q

When is PeerLogix (OTCEM:LOGX) reporting earnings?

A

PeerLogix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PeerLogix (LOGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PeerLogix.

Q

What sector and industry does PeerLogix (LOGX) operate in?

A

PeerLogix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.