PeerLogix Inc is an advertising technology and data accumulation company. It provides a set of data to digital advertisers, recording and entertainment studios, and others, based on consumer preferences, consumer trends to determine viewership and listenership of media. The company provides data licensing services to marketers, publishers, and networks. It focuses on capturing and enhancing the data demographically and packages it for agencies. The company manages four kinds of data Music catalog, movie catalog, television catalog, video gaming, and e-books.