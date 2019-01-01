Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$282K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$282K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Local Bounti using advanced sorting and filters.
Local Bounti Questions & Answers
When is Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) reporting earnings?
Local Bounti (LOCL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Local Bounti’s (NYSE:LOCL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $638K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
