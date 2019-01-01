Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Local Bounti
Local Bounti Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting LOCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.12% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Local Bounti initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Local Bounti, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Local Bounti was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Local Bounti (LOCL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.50. The current price Local Bounti (LOCL) is trading at is $5.41, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
