QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lanxess
(OTCPK:LNXSY)
9.292
1.292[16.15%]
At close: May 31
Day High/Low9.29 - 9.29
52 Week High/Low7.62 - 15.25
Open / Close9.29 / 9.29
Float / Outstanding- / 431.7M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.8K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E12.82
50d Avg. Price7.97
Div / Yield0.22/2.73%
Payout Ratio34.22
EPS0.23
Total Float-

Lanxess (OTC:LNXSY), Dividends

Lanxess issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lanxess generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lanxess Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lanxess (LNXSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lanxess.

Q
What date did I need to own Lanxess (LNXSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lanxess.

Q
How much per share is the next Lanxess (LNXSY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lanxess (LNXSY) will be on May 11, 2012 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lanxess.

