Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Lanxess is a German chemical company that was originally spun out of Bayer. Lanxess has visibly decommoditized its portfolio in recent years by divesting its synthetic rubber business and is moving toward becoming a specialty chemicals company in the fields of consumer protection chemicals, specialty additives, intermediates, and engineering plastics.

Lanxess Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lanxess (LNXSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lanxess (OTCPK: LNXSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lanxess's (LNXSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lanxess.

Q

What is the target price for Lanxess (LNXSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lanxess

Q

Current Stock Price for Lanxess (LNXSY)?

A

The stock price for Lanxess (OTCPK: LNXSY) is $11.97 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:36:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lanxess (LNXSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 11, 2012.

Q

When is Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSY) reporting earnings?

A

Lanxess does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lanxess (LNXSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lanxess.

Q

What sector and industry does Lanxess (LNXSY) operate in?

A

Lanxess is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.