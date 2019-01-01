Lanxess (OTC:LNXSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lanxess
Lanxess Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lanxess (OTCPK: LNXSF) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LNXSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lanxess (OTCPK: LNXSF) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Lanxess upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lanxess, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lanxess was filed on September 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lanxess (LNXSF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Lanxess (LNXSF) is trading at is $47.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.