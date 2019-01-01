ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Alliant Energy
(NASDAQ:LNT)
63.82
0.04[0.06%]
At close: May 31
63.82
00
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low62.37 - 63.89
52 Week High/Low54.46 - 65.37
Open / Close63.21 / 63.82
Float / Outstanding192.2M / 250.8M
Vol / Avg.10.8M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap16B
P/E23.45
50d Avg. Price61.27
Div / Yield1.71/2.68%
Payout Ratio60.11
EPS0.77
Total Float192.2M

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), Dividends

Alliant Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Alliant Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.69%

Annual Dividend

$1.71

Last Dividend

Apr 29

Next Dividend

Jul 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Alliant Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Alliant Energy (LNT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on January 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Alliant Energy (LNT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alliant Energy (LNT). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.43

Q
How much per share is the next Alliant Energy (LNT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alliant Energy (LNT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on May 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)?
A

The most current yield for Alliant Energy (LNT) is 2.86% and is payable next on August 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.