Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), Dividends

Alliant Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Alliant Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on January 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Alliant Energy (LNT). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.43
There are no upcoming dividends for Alliant Energy (LNT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on May 16, 2022
The most current yield for Alliant Energy (LNT) is 2.86% and is payable next on August 15, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.