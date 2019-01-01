ñol

Cheniere Energy
(AMEX:LNG)
136.74
-1.59[-1.15%]
At close: May 31
136.77
0.0300[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:39PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low134.11 - 141
52 Week High/Low80.06 - 150
Open / Close140 / 136.77
Float / Outstanding252.8M / 254.1M
Vol / Avg.4M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap34.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price137.78
Div / Yield1.32/0.95%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.41
Total Float252.8M

Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG), Dividends

Cheniere Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cheniere Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.01%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cheniere Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cheniere Energy (LNG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cheniere Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on May 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cheniere Energy (LNG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cheniere Energy (LNG). The last dividend payout was on May 17, 2022 and was $0.33

Q
How much per share is the next Cheniere Energy (LNG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cheniere Energy (LNG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on May 17, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG)?
A

Cheniere Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cheniere Energy (LNG) was $0.33 and was paid out next on May 17, 2022.

