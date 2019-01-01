ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lee & Man Paper Mfg
(OTCPK:LMPMY)
4.645
00
At close: May 17
7.2567
2.6117[56.23%]
After Hours: 7:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.58 - 9.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 431.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.2K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E5.07
50d Avg. Price4.92
Div / Yield0.33/7.18%
Payout Ratio45.96
EPS-
Total Float-

Lee & Man Paper Mfg (OTC:LMPMY), Dividends

Lee & Man Paper Mfg issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lee & Man Paper Mfg generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 21, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lee & Man Paper Mfg Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lee & Man Paper Mfg (LMPMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee & Man Paper Mfg. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 17, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Lee & Man Paper Mfg (LMPMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee & Man Paper Mfg (LMPMY). The last dividend payout was on January 17, 2013 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Lee & Man Paper Mfg (LMPMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee & Man Paper Mfg (LMPMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 17, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lee & Man Paper Mfg (OTCPK:LMPMY)?
A

Lee & Man Paper Mfg has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lee & Man Paper Mfg (LMPMY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on January 17, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.