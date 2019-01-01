ñol

Lee & Man Paper Mfg
(OTCPK:LMPMY)
4.645
00
At close: May 17
7.2567
2.6117[56.23%]
After Hours: 7:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.58 - 9.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 431.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.2K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E5.07
50d Avg. Price4.92
Div / Yield0.33/7.18%
Payout Ratio45.96
EPS-
Total Float-

Lee & Man Paper Mfg (OTC:LMPMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lee & Man Paper Mfg reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lee & Man Paper Mfg using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lee & Man Paper Mfg Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lee & Man Paper Mfg (OTCPK:LMPMY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lee & Man Paper Mfg

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lee & Man Paper Mfg (OTCPK:LMPMY)?
A

There are no earnings for Lee & Man Paper Mfg

Q
What were Lee & Man Paper Mfg’s (OTCPK:LMPMY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lee & Man Paper Mfg

