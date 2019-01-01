|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in JX Luxventure’s space includes: Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT).
The latest price target for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) was reported by Barclays on May 16, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting LLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14735.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) is $1.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2019.
JX Luxventure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for JX Luxventure.
JX Luxventure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.