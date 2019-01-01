QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/103.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.55 - 5.57
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
4.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:29AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
JX Luxventure Ltd is engaged in the business of menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

JX Luxventure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JX Luxventure (LLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JX Luxventure's (LLL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JX Luxventure (LLL) stock?

A

The latest price target for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) was reported by Barclays on May 16, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting LLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14735.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JX Luxventure (LLL)?

A

The stock price for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) is $1.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JX Luxventure (LLL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2019.

Q

When is JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) reporting earnings?

A

JX Luxventure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is JX Luxventure (LLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JX Luxventure.

Q

What sector and industry does JX Luxventure (LLL) operate in?

A

JX Luxventure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.