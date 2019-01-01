QQQ
Lakes Blue Energy NL is engaged in the operation and exploration of oil and gas reserves principally in Australia on-shore (Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland), Papua New Guinea (PNG), and the United States of America (USA).

Lakes Blue Energy NL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lakes Blue Energy NL (OTCEM: LKOLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lakes Blue Energy NL's (LKOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lakes Blue Energy NL.

Q

What is the target price for Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lakes Blue Energy NL

Q

Current Stock Price for Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF)?

A

The stock price for Lakes Blue Energy NL (OTCEM: LKOLF) is $0.0008 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 16:03:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lakes Blue Energy NL.

Q

When is Lakes Blue Energy NL (OTCEM:LKOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Lakes Blue Energy NL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lakes Blue Energy NL.

Q

What sector and industry does Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF) operate in?

A

Lakes Blue Energy NL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.